Proposed Cleveland legislation would provide time off for city workers in domestic violence situations

CLEVELAND — New legislation is being proposed in Cleveland to assist victims of domestic violence in the city's workforce.

“Among the thousands of city employees there are people going through struggles, there are people who need help,” said councilman Charles Slife.

At City Hall, council members and city officials came together to share proposed legislation to help those in the city's workforce dealing with domestic violence.

“Survivors never deserve what happens to them and they don't deserve to be punished financially for an assault that was never their fault,” said Sondra Miller, the president and CEO of the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center.

Across the country, every year 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men become victims of domestic violence. Of that, 60% lose their jobs.

“It’s because of injury, because of an inability to focus, because of needing to take time away from work, that's incredibly disruptive and destabilizing for the family,” said Melissa Graves with the Journey Center for Safety and Healing.

In Cleveland, the rape center crisis hotline says they have seen a 25% increase in calls since this time last year.

“Without support, sexual violence and untreated trauma can create lifelong barriers to physical and mental health and well-being,” said Miller.

With this newly-introduced legislation, employees in domestic violence situations would be able to take off of work without using their vacation time.

“It's 60 hours for nonunion employees, and we have to negotiate the union employees, which will be also part of the contract. Then 30 [hours] for part-time employees,” said councilwoman Jasmin Santana.

The cause is personal for Santana, whose mother was also a victim of domestic violence.

“My mom had to quit her job so we could sneak out during the morning and go to a shelter,” said Santana.

The council says they are still ironing out logistics, like showing proof of domestic violence.

“The last thing we want to do and create a scenario where we revictimize a victim. The intent of this is to allow people to address these issues and not bring it to daylight,” said Councilman Slife.

The main goal is to get this passed and become an example for other states.

“This is about you. This is about the women and men of this city that have to deal with hardships, and we want to alleviate those hearts,” said Council President Blaine Griffin.

The legislation was introduced Wednesday; it will then be assigned to a committee. The council hopes to get it passed by September.

