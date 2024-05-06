'Put down the guns': Local barber calls for end to gun violence, wants police to build community relationships

There are calls for change after a violent and deadly start to the month of May, just days after city leaders announced plans to keep the streets safer this summer.

Two people were killed, and two others were hurt in shootings this weekend and overnight.

One homicide happened not too far from where Allondo Barnes, or Lonnie, to customers and neighbors, pours out his heart and soul.

He’s owned a barber shop at the corner of Ashbury Avenue and East 111th Street for nearly two decades.

“I think it’s a peaceful, loving neighborhood. I’ve been here for 18 years. The only name they knew me by was barber, so now they call me by my first name just to check and see how I’m doing,” Barnes said.

Not too far from his shop, a man was shot dead in the street.

Barnes finds it both surprising and not surprising at the same time.

“Because it’s the time of the year, and I’m not looking for those types of things to happen, but at the same time things happening... it’s not brand new,” Barnes said.

The gunfire around 2 a.m. Monday near East 109th Street and Superior Avenue was one of three shootings in less than one hour.

About twenty minutes later, one person was wounded on Cleveland Road, and twenty minutes after that shooting, another person was hurt further east on Calcutta Avenue.

“There shouldn’t be a situation where somebody should want to harm someone where they’re no longer here,” Barnes said.

On Saturday, an attempted carjacking in broad daylight in Ohio City left one person dead. The person was killed after police say someone tried to steal an Amazon delivery driver’s vehicle.

Police say the crime could be connected to something broader.

"It seems like there's a series of other crimes committed by some individuals, and that’s something we’re looking into to make sure we can confirm the connection,” said Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz.

Barnes said no one wants to see this kind of violence and has asked for help from city leaders.

“Starting off with the youth, give them something to do,” Barnes said.

He also said he’d like officers to better develop relationships in communities.

“Maybe just getting back out in the city walking the beat introducing yourself showing someone you’re there for them the police don’t always have to be there just for crime,” Barnes said.

Diaz says they put in place walks and talks through the mayor’s Rise Initiative.

“It could happen anytime officers are asked throughout their shift to conduct that, usually throughout the day, it’s more visible,” Sgt. Diaz said.

Just last week, Cleveland launched a summer deployment safety plan.

But Barnes says people can do their part by putting the guns down.

"I’m sorry for those who had to experience it but I’m also sorry for the ones who are doing this. What's the reason? Why? What’s behind it?” Barnes said.

In the Amazon delivery driver carjacking and shooting, police say they have strong leads as they also work to identify suspects in all cases.