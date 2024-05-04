1 dead after attempting to carjack Amazon delivery vehicle

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday afternoon that left one person dead.

Around 4 p.m., an Amazon delivery driver was approached by someone who attempted to carjack the delivery vehicle near the intersection of West 48th Street and Franklin Avenue, Cleveland Police said.

During the interaction, police said shots were fired, and the person drove away in the delivery driver's vehicle and crashed shortly after.

EMS on the scene pronounced the person dead, police said.

The person's cause of death is unknown at this time.

News 5 has a crew on the scene working to learn more information.