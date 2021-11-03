Rebecca Maurer and Richard Starr beat incumbents in Cleveland City Council races

CLEVELAND — In Tuesday’s General Election, Cleveland City Council incumbents Anthony Brancatelli and Delores Gray fell to challengers, as Cleveland voters reflected the desire for change they sought in the mayor's office in council as well.

First-time candidate Rebecca Maurer, who is a lawyer, won Ward 12, which represents Slavic Village, parts of Tremont, Brooklyn Center and Old Brooklyn, by 72 votes against Brancatelli, who represented that ward since 2005.

Richard Starr beat Gray, who was appointed to serve Ward 5 after long-time Councilwoman Phyllis Cleveland stepped down. Starr, who is the director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cleveland, will serve Ward 5, which includes the neighborhoods of Central Kinsman, Midtown and part of downtown and North Broadway/Slavic Village.

Here is a look at the official results:

Cleveland City Council Ward 1

Joe Jones won with 68% of the votes compared to Kimberly F. Brown who had 32% of the votes.

Cleveland City Council Ward 2

Kevin L. Bishop won with 73% of the votes compared to Monique Moore who had 27% of the votes.

Cleveland City Council Ward 3

Kerry McCormack won with 75% of the votes compared to Ayat Amin who had 25% of the votes.

Cleveland City Council Ward 4

Deborah A. Gray won with 62% of the votes compared to Erick Walker who had 36% of the votes.

Cleveland City Council Ward 5

Richard A. Starr with 56% of the votes compared to Delores Gray who had 44% of the votes.

Cleveland City Council Ward 6

Blaine Griffin with 97% of the votes compared to Lavitta Murray who had 3% of the votes

Cleveland City Council Ward 7

Stephanie Howse with 62% of the votes compared to TJ Dow who had 38% of the votes.

Cleveland City Council Ward 8

Michael Polensek won with 78% of the votes compared to Aisia Jones who had 22% of the votes.

Cleveland Council Ward 11

Brian Mooney won with 56% of the votes compared to Michael Hardy who had 45% of the votes.

Cleveland City Council Ward 12

Rebecca Maurer won with 51% of the votes compared to Anthony Brancatelli who had 49% of the votes.

Cleveland City Council Ward 13

Kris Harsh won with 63% of the votes compared to Kate Warren who had 37% of the votes.

Cleveland City Council Ward 14

Jasmin Santana won with 65% of the votes compared to Nelson Cintron Jr. who had 35% of the votes.

Cleveland City Council Ward 15

Jenny Spencer won with 84% of the votes compared to Chris Murray at 16% of the votes.

Cleveland City Council Ward 17

Charles J. Slife won with 63% of the votes compared to Mary Kathleen O’Malley who had 37% of the votes.

Click here for more election results.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.