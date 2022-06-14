Red Cross encourages blood donations on World Blood Donor Day

CLEVELAND — Tuesday marks World Blood Donor Day, and the Northeast Ohio chapter of the American Red Cross said the World Health Organization created this day to raise global awareness of the need for a safe and stable blood supply. On World Blood Donor Day, the Red Cross urges for anyone to donate because the summer months are often when blood donations decline.

In the U.S., someone needs blood every two seconds, including new moms and people suffering from sickle cell disease, cancer and accident victims.

“We urge people to help us collect the 12,500 blood donations we have left on a daily basis in order to help patients and hospitals,” said Jim McIntyre, regional communications director of the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross has donation centers across Northeast Ohio. Donors are asked to make a blood donation appointment ahead of time.

"The only way people who are suffering from injuries and illnesses in hospitals is to receive a critical blood transfusion through a donor or volunteer donor," he said "And that's why we are celebrating these donors on World Blood Donor Day."

Find a blood donation drive near you. Click here.

