Resources for homeless veterans available at Cleveland VA Medical Center

CLEVELAND — Winter can be unbearable for anyone experiencing homelessness. The Cleveland VA Medical Center is reminding homeless veterans that there are resources available and services to help them secure permanent housing.

Homeless veterans who need non-emergency healthcare can walk in for care at 7000 Euclid Avenue, Suite 202, from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.

Appointments can be made by calling 216-391-0264 ext. 48601.

“January and February are the coldest months in Northeast Ohio. For people living in cars or on the streets this increases their chances of cold weather injuries,” said Arianna Foye, a nurse practitioner. “Homelessness is not a barrier to receive care at VA. We want veterans to know this is a safe space to get the care they need”.

The location at 7000 Euclid Avenue houses the Homeless Patient Aligned Care Team, which is made up of a nurse practitioner, a social worker, a physician and a registered nurse.

The team provides services to address medical, mental health, housing and financial needs.

Homeless Veterans looking for housing resources are encouraged to reach out to the Community Resources and Referrals Center (CRRC) at 7000 Euclid Avenue by phone at 216-391-0264 or as a walk-in. The CRRC is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

