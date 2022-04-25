Rock & Roll Hall of Fame lights up purple to commemorate National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

CLEVELAND — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is lighting up purple all week to commemorate National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Mike Harris | News 5 Cleveland. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Joining the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, are the Dublin Link Bridge in Columbus, the Cincinnati Icon Sign at the Duke Energy Convention Center.

In Ohio, Marsy’s Law, which passed in Ohio in 2017, gives crime victims meaningful and constitutional rights to the accused, including the right to be notified of specific public proceedings throughout the criminal justice process.

“No one expects to be a victim,” said Jessica Ryan Communications Director, Marsy’s Law for Ohio, “Marsy’s Law for Ohio actively works to educate Ohioans about their rights so if the worst happens, they are knowledgeable and confident throughout the process.”

The Ohio Crime Victim Justice Center offers free legal assistance to victims. Find more info here.

