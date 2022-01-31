Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse mask mandate expires Monday, masks to be encouraged moving forward

CLEVELAND — A temporary mask mandate at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse issued at the end of December is set to expire and after, the arena will follow the city's guidance on masks and face coverings.

The mask mandate requiring anyone over the age of 2 to wear a mask unless actively eating or drinking, was issued on Dec. 31 and is set to expire after Monday night's Cavs-Pelicans game.

Following the mandate, starting on Feb. 1, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will instead strongly recommend masks in the arena.

The new recommendation is in alignment with the City of Cleveland and Mayor Justin Bibb's guidelines for the city.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse's mask policy will reflect the policy of what will be in place during All-Star Weekend events and activities.

RELATED: Here are the COVID-19 protocols that will be in place for NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.