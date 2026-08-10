Rod Stewart concert canceled after doctors advise singer to rest

The Rod Stewart concert set for Tuesday at Rocket Arena has been canceled.
According to a statement sent on Monday evening, doctors advised Stewart to rest for at least 48 hours following a period of medical monitoring.
"Rod is disappointed to miss the show and appreciates everyone’s understanding," Rocket Arena said in a statement.
Those who purchased tickets for Tuesday's show can receive refunds at the point of purchase.
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