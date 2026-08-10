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Rod Stewart concert canceled after doctors advise singer to rest

2026 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Weekend One
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Rod Stewart performs during the first weekend of the New Orleans Jazz &amp; Heritage Festival on Sunday, April 26, 2026, at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
2026 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Weekend One
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The Rod Stewart concert set for Tuesday at Rocket Arena has been canceled.

According to a statement sent on Monday evening, doctors advised Stewart to rest for at least 48 hours following a period of medical monitoring.

"Rod is disappointed to miss the show and appreciates everyone’s understanding," Rocket Arena said in a statement.

Those who purchased tickets for Tuesday's show can receive refunds at the point of purchase.

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