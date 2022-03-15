ROOST Apartment Hotel opens inside The May Company building on Euclid Avenue

CLEVELAND — The May Company building on Euclid Avenue is now home to the ROOST Apartment Hotel, a new extended-stay concept offering short and long-term accommodations equipped with guest amenities such as a fitness and yoga studio, a rooftop terrace and a three-story open-air atrium.

The opening of ROOST Apartment Hotel is the first location outside of Philadelphia for the brand.

Photo courtesy of Matthews Williams. ROOST Cleveland at The May on Euclid Avenue.

The Euclid location, which takes up three floors of the May Company, consists of 62 designed apartments, community spaces and guest amenities for travelers.

"We are thrilled to open ROOST Cleveland in the May Company building in the heart of downtown Cleveland,” said Randall Cook, CEO and Co-Founder of Method Co, in a news release. “The 62 ROOST units are stunning with the largest floor plans in our portfolio, oversized windows that flood the units with natural light and access to The May’s incredible amenities. The location is unbeatable, within walking distance to the city’s vibrant dining scene, major art and entertainment venues, central business district and all three of Cleveland’s major sporting venues. There are very few downtown cities that have all of these things in such close proximity, so we are incredibly excited for ROOST to be in the middle of it all.”

All the rooms feature contemporary furnishings such as vintage Oushak rugs, functional workspaces, artwork from Lumas, Danish-designed coffee tables and modern light fixtures.

Photo courtesy of Matthews Williams. ROOST Cleveland at The May on Euclid Avenue.

In addition to a fitness center and a rooftop terrace with panoramic views and gas grills, guests will have access to other amenities inside The May Building, which includes an in-room artisanal coffee program with La Colombe, a high-end cocktail kits and a bike-share program.

The renovation and occupancy of the May Building is a big transformation for the building that has been anchored in Cleveland’s Public Square for more than 100 years when it was a department store in its namesake building in 1915. It operated there until 1993, where it remained mostly vacant until Bedrock, a Cleveland and Detroit-based developer, took over the property and restored the building’s iconic features.

“Partnering with ROOST to bring this highly-anticipated extended stay hotel concept to Cleveland has been an exciting opportunity to continue the momentum at The May,” said Andrew Leber, VP of Hospitality at Bedrock, in a news release. “We look forward to welcoming guests for their short- or long-term stays, where they can experience the attention to detail, proximity to downtown Cleveland’s culture, arts and entertainment scene, and access to the many amenities at The May.”

