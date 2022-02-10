Rudy's Strudel and Porco Lounge and Tiki create Porco Hurricane Packzi

CLEVELAND — Fat Tuesday is still weeks away, but Parma’s beloved Rudy’s Strudel and Bakery teamed up with Ohio City’s Porco Lounge and Tiki to reveal a new packzi packed with flavor to celebrate Mardi Gras.

The New Orleans classic cocktail meets the Polish fried tradition.

The “Porco Hurricane Packzi” featured hand-whipped buttercream infused with a very top-secret recipe from Cleveland’s most authentic and beloved Porco Lounge and Tiki.

“Obviously anyone that knows me, a huge fan of Cleveland, Ohio,” said Lidia Trempe, of Rudy’s Strudel and Bakery. “Love nothing more than Paczki day, it’s my canvas. This was just a fun one. We always come out with a new one. I start planning for paczki day about three days after the last paczki day, so this has been about a year in the works.”

Customers can get their hands on the “Porco Hurricane Packzi” Thursday from 5 to 11 p.m. at Porco Lounge and Tiki, located at 2527 West 25th Street.

Tunes by The Current Year Records will be spinning all evening at the paczki debut.

RELATED: Rudy's Strudel in Parma shows us the art of pierogi making on National Pierogi Day

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.