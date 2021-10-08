WATCH: Rudy's Strudel in Parma shows us the art of pierogi making on National Pierogi Day

PARMA, Ohio — Serving the Parma community for 65-plus years, Rudy's Strudel brings the Old world European taste to the Polish community, and what better way to celebrate National Pierogi Day than at this staple.

Lidia Trempe, the owner of Rudy’s Strudel, calls pierogi the unofficial food of Cleveland.

On the menu this weekend is the “Dawg Pound Chili Pierogi” to honor the Cleveland Browns.

"You won’t find this in Pittsburgh,” laughed Lidia Trempe, who jokingly calls herself the next best thing to her mother.

The "Dawg Pound Chili Pierogi," which combines everyone's favorite game day food with Cleveland's favorite potato-filled pillowy pockets, will be filled with homemade chili using local ingredients.

The celebration continues Saturday, Oct. 9 with a pierogi party to celebrate the national day and the one-year anniversary of the Current Year record store. The celebration will include a pierogi trivia festival, polka beats and more.

RELATED: National Pierogi Day 2021: Where to eat the best pierogi in Cleveland

Rudy's Bakery is giving Cleveland what they want with a Browns-themed pierogi

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.