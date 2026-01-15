Several houses evacuated in Cleveland after vehicle hits gas line

Five homes in Cleveland's West Boulevard neighborhood were evacuated Thursday morning after a vehicle hit a gas line.
According to the Cleveland Division of Fire, Maywood Avenue is closed between West 88th and West 90th streets.
Cleveland Fire said Enbridge responded to the scene and shut off a high-pressure line to the entire street.
Cleveland Police is investigating the crash.
It's unclear what caused the crash or the driver's condition.
