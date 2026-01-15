Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Several houses evacuated in Cleveland after vehicle hits gas line

Gas has been shut off to the entire street
News 5 Cleveland
Five homes in Cleveland's West Boulevard neighborhood were evacuated Thursday morning after a vehicle hit a gas line.

According to the Cleveland Division of Fire, Maywood Avenue is closed between West 88th and West 90th streets.

Cleveland Fire said Enbridge responded to the scene and shut off a high-pressure line to the entire street.

Cleveland Police is investigating the crash.

It's unclear what caused the crash or the driver's condition.

