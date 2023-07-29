Sewage overflows into Lake Erie at Edgewater Beach due to Saturday morning's storms

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District has issued a public advisory for Edgewater Park after sewage overflowed into the lake from Saturday morning's storms.

This is the second time this year that an overflow event has occurred. The first time this year was last week.

RELATED: Sewage overflows into Lake Erie at Edgewater Beach due to Thursday night's storms

The discharge is a combination of sewage and stormwater.

Beachgoers are asked to avoid contact with the water and woody debris.

For more information, visit the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s website here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.