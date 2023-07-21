Sewage overflows into Lake Erie at Edgewater Beach due to Thursday night's storms

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District has issued a public advisory for Edgewater Park after sewage overflowed into the lake from Thursday night's storms.

This is the first time this year that an overflow event has occurred.

The discharge is a combination of sewage and stormwater.

Beachgoers are asked to avoid contact with the water and woody debris.

For more information, visit the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s website here.

