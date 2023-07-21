Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

Sewage overflows into Lake Erie at Edgewater Beach due to Thursday night's storms

sewage.jpg
Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District
sewage.jpg
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 12:19:32-04

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District has issued a public advisory for Edgewater Park after sewage overflowed into the lake from Thursday night's storms.

This is the first time this year that an overflow event has occurred.

The discharge is a combination of sewage and stormwater.

Beachgoers are asked to avoid contact with the water and woody debris.

For more information, visit the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s website here.

RELATED: Assessing the damage from Thursday's severe storms

Storm damage rocks Northeast Ohio

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.