Sherwin-Williams submits second set of designs to Cleveland for approval of new headquarters

CLEVELAND — Sherwin-Williams submitted the second of a three-phase design plan to the City of Cleveland on Tuesday for review and approval of its upcoming planned world headquarters.
The submission shows renderings of what the Sherwin-Williams campus will look like downtown.
The company's design process is in three phases. They are:
- Concept
- Schematic
- Final
The first phase was submitted to the city on July 1 and gave the first look at what the company had in mind. It detailed a 36-story-tall tower near Public Square along with a pavilion and parking garage.
Today's submission actually shows what those buildings will look like.
Here is what the tower and pavilion could look like viewed from Public Square:
And here is a look of the pavilion lobby from Public Square:
Another look at the pavilion, this time from Superior Avenue:
This is a view of the tower lobby from West 3rd Street and Superior Avenue:
Here is the pavilion lobby and skybridge as seen from West 3rd Street:
This is the tower lobby and pavilion seen from Superior Avenue near West Prospect Avenue:
Another view of the pavilion seen from West Roadway:
And the final look is from Frankfort Avenue and West 3rd Street:
City officials will hold a meeting on the schematics and renderings shown above on Sept. 14. The final submission is set for November.
