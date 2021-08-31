Sherwin-Williams submits second set of designs to Cleveland for approval of new headquarters

CLEVELAND — Sherwin-Williams submitted the second of a three-phase design plan to the City of Cleveland on Tuesday for review and approval of its upcoming planned world headquarters.

The submission shows renderings of what the Sherwin-Williams campus will look like downtown.

The company's design process is in three phases. They are:

Concept

Schematic

Final

The first phase was submitted to the city on July 1 and gave the first look at what the company had in mind. It detailed a 36-story-tall tower near Public Square along with a pavilion and parking garage.

Today's submission actually shows what those buildings will look like.

Here is what the tower and pavilion could look like viewed from Public Square:

Sherwin-Williams

And here is a look of the pavilion lobby from Public Square:

Sherwin-Williams

Another look at the pavilion, this time from Superior Avenue:

Sherwin-Williams

This is a view of the tower lobby from West 3rd Street and Superior Avenue:

Sherwin-Williams

Here is the pavilion lobby and skybridge as seen from West 3rd Street:

Sherwin-Williams

This is the tower lobby and pavilion seen from Superior Avenue near West Prospect Avenue:

Sherwin-Williams

Another view of the pavilion seen from West Roadway:

Sherwin-Williams

And the final look is from Frankfort Avenue and West 3rd Street:

Sherwin-Williams

City officials will hold a meeting on the schematics and renderings shown above on Sept. 14. The final submission is set for November.

