Shooting at Cleveland Airbnb leaves 28-year-old man injured

CLEVELAND — A 28-year-old man was wounded after a shooting took place at an Airbnb in Cleveland early Wednesday, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

According to preliminary information, at approximately 2 a.m., Second District officers responded to the 5900 block of Franklin Boulevard after a report of shots fired, CPD said.

Once officers arrived, Cleveland Police said they witnessed a verbal altercation among a group of men attending an Airbnb party and tried to separate the men.

As that happened, CPD said a vehicle tried to flee the scene. An officer told the driver to stop, but the driver failed to comply and hit a parked car while leaving the area.

Cleveland Police said officers then found the 28-year-old man who had been shot and wounded, immediately rendering first aid until EMS responded to the scene and transported him to Metro to be treated.

According to Cleveland Police, while officers rendered aid, more officers found the fleeing vehicle nearby and conducted a traffic stop. A 39-year-old man was taken into custody, and a firearm was taken from the vehicle.

Airbnb released a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding the shooting:

“We hope the victim of this needless violence makes a swift recovery. Disruptive parties are strictly prohibited on Airbnb, we have no tolerance for this type of behavior, and removed the account of the person who made the booking and violated our policies. We stand ready to assist the Cleveland Police Department with their investigation.”



On background



Disruptive parties are rare on Airbnb. Globally in 2024, fewer than approximately 0.035% of reservations on Airbnb resulted in an allegation of a party .

. We have active measures in place year round that aim to help reduce the risk of disruptive parties and support communities. As a result, we have seen an over 50 percent decrease in the rate of parties reported to us globally since 2020, the year we first introduced our global party ban policy (as of 2024 and compared with 2020). Some of these measures include:

Reservation screening to block certain bookings that are potentially higher risk for unauthorized parties. Amplified measures at certain times of year that can attract higher risk for parties, like New Year's Eve and Halloween. Our Neighborhood Support Line, which enables neighbors to speak directly to us with urgent concerns about a nearby property that they believe is listed on Airbnb, like a potential party in progress. Our 24-hour safety line, which enables hosts and guests to quickly reach our specialized team for help during an active stay, such as to report an unauthorized party.

