St. Patrick's Day Parade in Cleveland 2023: Everything you need to know

CLEVELAND — The best day of the year for anyone who is Irish (or even who isn't) has arrived in Cleveland. Here's what you need to know.

The parade

Cleveland's first St. Patrick's Day parade took place in 1842. It was organized by Cleveland's third resident, Rev. Peter McLaughlin. And ever since, it’s been a favorite among residents.

Here's a look at this year's parade route:

Cleveland Police

The 2023 parade starts between East 18th Street and Superior Avenue at 1:04 p.m. The route will end at Public Square. First responders, Irish organizations, marching bands, floats and more will be a part of the parade.

The forecast

After a sunny and dry mid-week across Northeast Ohio, clouds and more unsettled weather will begin to move in for the end of the week.

A cold front will bring clouds and rain chances to the area as we head into the evening on Thursday, and we will continue to see rain chances on St. Patrick's Day.

The rain looks to be more likely on Friday morning, ahead of the cold front.

The front will move through during the early afternoon and keep the threat for scattered showers before 3 p.m., so this means there will be the threat for some rain as the parade in Downtown Cleveland kicks off at around 1 p.m.

Windy conditions will also be a factor on Friday, with 20 to 30 mph winds across Greater Cleveland.

Temperatures will be on the mild side, which is some good news, as highs will top off in the lower 50s.

Road closures

Cleveland Police

Parking bans will be in place for Superior Ave. between Public Square and East 24th St., plus all cross streets one block north and one block south of Superior Avenue starting at 8 a.m. on Friday.

The Cleveland Police Department will start closing roads to through traffic as follows for the Parade:

9:00 a.m. – The Parade Staging Area will be closed to non-Parade participants.

The Staging Area is Superior Ave. between E. 18th St. and E. 24th St.; and E. 18th St. between Payne Ave. and Rockwell Ave.

9:00 a.m. – The intersection of Superior Ave. and East Roadway will be closed for placement of the Reviewing Stand. Traffic will be diverted around Public Square (Superior Ave. to E. 3rd St. to Rockwell Ave.)

12:00 p.m.-12:30 p.m. – Cleveland Police Department will begin closing and barricading cross streets along the Parade Route.

By 12:45 p.m. – ALL traffic along Superior Ave. will be closed until the completion of the Parade.

All Parade Units must enter the Staging Area from E. 24th St., and must have their Parade vehicle hang-tags in view at all times.

Riding the Greater Cleveland RTA

St. Patrick’s Day is the single largest ridership day for the RTA.

The RTA will operate three-car trains on the Red Line and two-car trains on the Blue and Green lines throughout the day.

RTA employees will be at the following locations selling $5 special round-trip tickets:



Brook Park

Puritas

Triskett

West 117 th Street

Street Tower City

Riders are encouraged to download the RTA app to get the latest updates on bus and train arrivals.

Click here for more details.

Best Bars for St. Patrick's Day

If you're looking for an Irish bar to celebrate in, here's a sampling guide to the best ones in Northeast Ohio:

News 5

Clover Bar: A 2-story leprechaun welcomes visitors through an entryway flanked by shamrock signs, green string lights and a green pom-pom wall with a flashing “Get Lucky” neon sign.

RELATED: Flats East Bank bar reopens with St. Patrick's Day theme

Merry Arts: It's known for tacos, burgers and wings. Merry Arts is located at 15607 1/2 Detroit Ave. in Lakewood.

Greenisland Restaurant: It's a locally-owned Irish restaurant known for its food. They are located at 25517 Eaton Way in Bay Village.

Mullarkey's Irish Pub: It opened in 1996. It's located at 4110 Erie St. in Willoughby.

The Treehouse: This bar has been watering its roots for more than two decades in Tremont. It's located at 820 College Ave in Cleveland.

RELATED: Best bars to embrace your inner Irish on St. Patrick's Day around Cleveland

