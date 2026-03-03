Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to John Marshall High School

John Marshall H.S.
News 5 Cleveland
March 31, a gun was found in a student's book bag at John Marshall High School in Cleveland.
John Marshall H.S.
Posted
and last updated

According to Janice Edwards, Educator: Director, Media Relations and Executive Communications for CMSD, a student brought a gun to John Marshall High School on Monday.

The gun was found in the checkpoint area of the school.

The weapon was immediately confiscated and the student was arrested, according to Edwards.

The school sent out an email with the following statement:

"While the situation is concerning, please know that I am glad to report that no student or staff were harmed. The safety and well-being of our school community remain our top priority as we work to access and monitor the situation."

The school is working with police to investigate.

