Students from Cleveland Institute of Art help create Rock & Roll HOF induction posters

CLEVELAND — It's Induction Week at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland with the next round of legendary artists being honored with their additions to the music museum. To highlight the Induction Ceremony, 23 students from the Cleveland Institute of Art created some promotional masterpieces.

Abi Deniz, Alyssa Lizzini and Grace LePrade are three of the students who helped create the musical posters. All three toured the Rock Hall before getting to work on their designs—learning about the history of Rock & Roll in Cleveland and the world to inspire their creations.

Lizzini said her design may have been influenced most by all of the outfits on display at the Rock Hall.

"All of the colors are really bright and popping, and I don't know if this was a direct influence, but seeing all of the outfits was so cool like that had to have been my favorite part," Lizzini said.

Deniz was inspired to create her masterpiece based on a specific musical era that spoke to her.

"I just really liked the Woodstock era posters—how flowy—and the beautiful lines and colors, as I was kind of combining the idea of like a piece of music and also the history of that era in particular," Deniz said.

LePrade tuned into some audio inspiration to create her poster.

"I put together a playlist of music from the inductees and I was playing that I was as I was making it and trying to make a lot of dynamic, expressive marks in the design," LePrade said.

The idea to get Cleveland Institute of Art students to help with the poster designs was sparked by Assistant Professor Robert Roth, who contacted the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to pitch the collaboration.

"You know, they put so much hard work into it. Their work was so imaginative. All their ideas, I think, came to life," Roth said.

All of the student-designed posters are now on display at the Rock Hall with prints available for purchase online or in the Rock Hall's store. To shop the poster designs, click here.

The students not only have their designs on display in one of the most iconic museums in the United States through Sunday, but have also scored invites to the Induction Ceremony Saturday night.

"The students are flipping out right now. Very excited," Roth said.

