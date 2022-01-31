Swensons opens new location in the city of Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Ohio — Swensons, Northeast Ohio’s famous burger joint that offers mouthwatering burgers, fries and shakes brought right to your vehicle, has opened a new location in Brooklyn.

The new drive-in restaurant, located at 7414 Brookpark Road, is the Akron chain’s 18th restaurant in Ohio and its sixth in the Cleveland market.

Founded in Akron in 1934 by Wesley T. “Pop” Swenson, the restaurant has been a local success for its unique no indoor dining option and instead, allowing customers to stay in their vehicles as curb servers sprint to cars to take orders and deliver the food.

"Brooklyn always felt right for us – we love Cleveland. The community’s gone out of its way to show support, and we’re eager to earn their business,” said Swensons’ CEO Jeff Flowers.

In the three days leading up to the opening of the Brooklyn location, the restaurant held fundraisers for the Ridge-Brook Elementary School and Brooklyn High School. The brand donated more than 5,000 meals in 2021.

While the double cheeseburger is Swensons’ centerpiece, there is something for everyone, from a fried bologna sandwich to a meatless Salad Boy, the signature veggie burger.

Photo courtesy of Swensons. Swensons opens in Cleveland.

The Galley Boy burger has been praised by celebrities like LeBron James and Food Network’s Michael Symon.

The Brooklyn's location hours are:

Sunday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. – 1:30 a.m.



