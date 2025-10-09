Take a look at these renderings of the new Primate Forest at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo released new renderings of the Primate Forest, which is scheduled to open next year.

According to the zoo, the final beam was raised on Wednesday, marking a new milestone in the project.

The zoo said it plans on using advanced technology to immerse guests in the forest.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

The first floor will have a new food court and retail space, including rentable spaces.

The second floor will have the new Orangutan Adventure Playscape, an imaginative playscape designed to inspire exploration and adventure among the zoo’s youngest guests.

Guests will be able to get a behind-the-scenes look at the Zoo’s conservation efforts, including its husbandry and reintroduction work with reptiles and amphibians such as the Puerto Rican crested toad, spotted turtles, and Eastern plains garter snakes.

Beloved RainForest species like orangutans, gharial crocodiles, and capybaras will return to the newly named Tropical Forest, which is undergoing renovation and modernization.

“It is exciting to see the project taking shape and for guests to get a sense of the size and scope of the addition to the building,” said Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Dr. Christopher Kuhar. “We are excited to share more details of what guests can look forward to upon the grand opening next year.”