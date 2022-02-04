Terminal Tower lights up red on National Wear Red Day

CLEVELAND — The Terminal Tower is shining bright in red Friday to raise awareness about heart disease among women.

Friday is National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease.

From landmarks to online communities to neighborhoods and news anchors, wearing or displaying red is a sign of unity in the fight against heart disease.

According to the American Heart Association, the signs and symptoms of a heart attack are:

Uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain in the center of your chest. It lasts more than a few minutes or goes away and comes back. Pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach. Shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort. Other signs such as breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness As with men, women’s most common heart attack symptom is chest pain or discomfort.

But women are somewhat more likely than men to experience some of the other common symptoms, particularly shortness of breath, nausea/vomiting and back or jaw pain.

The signs and symptoms of a stroke are:

Sudden numbness or weakness of the face, arm or leg, especially on one side of the body Sudden confusion, trouble speaking or understanding Sudden trouble seeing or blurred vision in one or both eyes Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination Sudden severe headache with no known cause

If you have any of these signs, call 9-1-1 and get to a hospital right away.

