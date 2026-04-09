The air is cleaner in the Cleveland area

CLEVELAND — Everyone in Northeast Ohio can agree on one thing: our dislike of e-checks. We might be one step closer to making them a thing of the past.

The Federal Environmental Protection Agency is proposing to designate the Cleveland area as being in "attainment" of the 2015 8-hour ozone standard.

After three years of monitoring, Northeast Ohio has now met national health-based standards, demonstrating progress in improving regional air quality.

In 2018, the EPA found that the area was not meeting those standards, prompting an effort to reduce pollution.

"It is good for the State of Ohio. It's good for the people of Ohio. If you have asthma, it's a good thing," Gov. Mike DeWine said.

In response to the announcement, State Rep. Bill Roemer has introduced new legislation that would require the Ohio EPA to recommend eliminating e-checks.