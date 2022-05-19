The Euclid Beach Grand Carousel celebrates 112th birthday with free rides Thursday from noon to 8 p.m.

CLEVELAND — The Euclid Beach Grand Carousel is celebrating its 112th birthday Thursday with free rides at the Cleveland History Center, located at 10825 East Boulevard.

From noon to 8 p.m., visitors can ride the grand carousel that was first introduced to Northeast Ohio at Euclid Beach Park on May 19, 1910.

Installed by Philadelphia Toboggan Company, the grand carousel has four rows of horses, three inside rows of “jumpers” and an outside row of nearly life-size stationary horses. The Cleveland History Center acquired the carousel nearly 45 years after it closed in 2014. It was restored by Carousel Works in Mansfield. Of the 58 colorful, hand-carved horses, 54 are still original. The initial purchase price for this carousel $7,734.04.

When visitors come to ride the carousel, they usually gravitate to their favorites.

"If you're a little girl getting on the carousel, you're going to get on a horse that's got flowers all over it. So it's going to be garland. But if you're a little boy and night horse right over there, it's going to be your favorite, " said John Frato, Carousel Operations manager at the Cleveland History Center.

The Euclid Beach Carousel was featured on News 5's 100 Hidden Gem list.

