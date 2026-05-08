'This is our chance.' West Side Market Vendors launch fundraising match campaign, as transformation continues

CLEVELAND — A major transformation is now underway at Cleveland’s iconic West Side Market, and the tenants inside the historic space are stepping up to help fundraise for the future of the market.

As construction continues on the multi-million-dollar renovation project, the United West Side Market Tenants Association has launched a new fundraising campaign to support ongoing upgrades and long-term sustainability efforts.

According to West Side Market leadership, the UWSMTA will match public donations dollar-for-dollar through May 25, up to $50,000.

The goal is to raise a total of $100,000 to support the continued transformation project.

“I think it shows that the work we are doing here at the market are things that the merchants care about and that many of them are excited about for the future of the market,” Rosemary Mudry, Executive Director of Cleveland Public Market Corporation, said.

The campaign comes as the market undergoes approximately $70 million in renovations and modernization efforts.

Planned improvements include a new HVAC system, a renovated basement, a prepared food hall in the North Arcade, and a future event and teaching kitchen.

Tenants say the fundraising effort is about more than construction — it’s about preserving a Cleveland landmark that has served the community for more than a century.

"Now is your opportunity to as the public to have an impact on the market, help this institution that's almost been here for 115 years stay relevant and stay in the 21st century," Ruby Thomas-Sherry, Owner of Ohio City Pasta, said.

So far, more than $60 million has already been raised toward the full renovation effort.

Officials say preserving the 113-year-old market while modernizing the space is a costly but necessary investment to ensure the landmark remains a centerpiece of Cleveland for generations to come.

To donate and further support the project, click here.