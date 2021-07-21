Topps Truck making stop, giving away free baseball cards at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND — August 7 is National Baseball Card Day and to celebrate, the Topps Company is taking its Topps Truck on the road to give away free cards and merchandise, and one of the stops is right here in Cleveland.

The official trading card partner of Major League Baseball, Topps is celebrating the "holiday" by bringing out the Topps Truck, decorated in over 11,000 baseball cards around the country.

Topps

On Saturday, July 24, the Topps Truck will make a stop at Progressive Field starting at 4:30 p.m. Baseball fans headed downtown for the Tribe-Rays game at 7:10 p.m. might want to hit the city a little earlier.

As part of the event, Topps will give away free baseball cards and Topps-branded merchandise while also holding trivia contests and cornhole games for those who stop by the truck.

Fans can also snap a picture inside of a life-size Topps card frame to become their own trading card and trade at the mobile Topps Card Wall.

