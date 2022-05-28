Tremont's Greek Fest is officially back

CLEVELAND — It's time for baklava, gyros, lamb and so much more because the Greek fest is back in Tremont at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

Like many other events across the nation, this festival didn't happen last year and is finally taking place. The church has been slamming for days just get ready for this weekend but now is game time. So volunteers and church members are hustling and bustling including Eleni Karadaglis.

"I am a member of this church since 1976 when I came to America," said Karadaglis.

Karadaglis has been volunteering at the church for more than 15 years, especially helping out with Greek Fest.

"We have the biggest event of the year. We try to have it every year, so we can raise money for the church," said Karadaglis.

According to Father Dean Dimon, this is their 50th year putting on the festival.

"It's an important one for a couple of reasons. One, financially. It's a big-money fundraising event for the church. Also, it's an opportunity for people to come from all over the Greater Cleveland area to see the church," said Dimon.

At Greek Fest, you'll find a list of things including pastries, baked goods, and assorted meats like gyros and lamb shank. Also, there will be dancing, drinking and shopping, but the festival has a deeper meaning than that.

"It's to help the church and we keep the tradition and our faith. That’s why we do it," said Karadaglis.

Karadaglis gets excited for the festival every year, with the hope attendees will have that same joy.

"I want them to know if they come, they're gonna have fun," said Karadaglis.

Much of the food at the festival was donated to the church, all of the proceeds will go back to the church. The festival is Friday through Monday, for more info click here.

