Unions for city employees protest for better wages outside Cleveland City Hall

CLEVELAND — City services like trash pickup and snow removal may come to a halt if city employees don’t get the equal pay they’re demanding.

Unions representing laborers and drivers protested outside city hall this morning.

They’ve been in contract negotiations for about five months now.

Local 860 representative, Bobby Mendel, says their workers were deemed essential and highly critical during the pandemic and want wages equal to public safety.

"We're not getting treated equally like some of the other unions are instead the city wants to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to a private law firm for negotiations to basically combat its own workers,” said Mendel.

Mendel says there is a possibility services by waste collectors, road repair crews and snow removal could stop.

The next negotiation meeting is set for Nov. 8.

The city says it does not comment on pending litigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.