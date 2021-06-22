University Hospitals employee charged with kidnapping, attempted rape posts bond after grand jury indictment

CLEVELAND — A University Hospitals employee accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a "sleeping room" at the hospital, posted bond after his arraignment in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, according to court records.

Desmond Robinson, 54, of Cleveland, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of attempted rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of kidnapping.

On June 6, the victim complained to Robinson about having stomach pains and asked about going to the emergency room, according to the police report.

Robinson allegedly took the victim into a “sleeping room” at University Hospitals, locked the door and laid on top of the victim so she was unable to leave and attempted to engage in sexual conduct with the victim by force, according to court documents.

Robinson pleaded not guilty to the indictment. He was given a $50,000 cash/surety bond, which he posted after his arraignment.

As part of the conditions of his bond he was ordered to have no contact with the victim, ordered to surrender his passport and submit a DNA specimen.

Robinson is scheduled for his first pretrial hearing on June 23 at 9 a.m. in the courtroom of Judge Emily Hagan.

He is currently suspended from University Hospitals pending an investigation, a spokesperson for the hospital said.

