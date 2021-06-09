University Hospitals employee charged with rape, suspended pending investigation

CLEVELAND — A University Hospitals employee is facing felony charges including rape, according to Cuyahoga County Municipal Court documents.

Desmond Robinson, 54, of Cleveland, has been charged with rape and kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.

Robinson appeared in Cuyahoga County Municipal Court for his arraignment Wednesday where he was given a $250,000 bond.

On June 6, Robinson allegedly took the victim into a “sleeping room” at University Hospitals, locked the door and laid on top of the victim so she was unable to leave and attempted to engage in sexual conduct with the victim by force, according to court documents.

Ahead of his arraignment, detectives asked for a high bond because as an employee at the hospital, Robinson has access to employee files where he can access residential information on the victim.

There was also a request for Robinson to surrender his passport because he is originally from Jamaica and has family there, posing a possible flight risk, court documents state.

In a statement, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center said Robinson is an employee who is currently suspended pending an investigation.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 16 at 8:30 a.m.

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.