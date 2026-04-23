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University Hospitals to participate in National Drug Take-back Day

University Hospitals on Cleveland's East Side.
News 5
University Hospitals is one of many hospitals flagged in the Lown Institute report.
University Hospitals on Cleveland's East Side.
Posted

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, and multiple collection sites across the country are available for people to drop off unneeded or expired medications.

The DEA says that National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day "addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue."

You can take your prescription drugs to the following UH locations:

  • UH Ahuja
  • UH Lake West
  • UH Portage
  • UH Tripoint

University Hospitals will also provide no-cost health screenings and will offer free Narcan kits and fentanyl test strips.

For other locations taking part in National Drug Take-back Day, click here.

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