University Hospitals to participate in National Drug Take-back Day

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, and multiple collection sites across the country are available for people to drop off unneeded or expired medications.

The DEA says that National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day "addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue."

You can take your prescription drugs to the following UH locations:



UH Ahuja

UH Lake West

UH Portage

UH Tripoint

University Hospitals will also provide no-cost health screenings and will offer free Narcan kits and fentanyl test strips.

For other locations taking part in National Drug Take-back Day, click here.