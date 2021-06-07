Up to $50,000 reward offered for info about person or persons who shot postal worker on East 88th

CLEVELAND — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the shooting of a postal worker on East 88th Street in Cleveland.

On June 3 at approximately 3 p.m., a postal worker was shot while delivering mail on East 88th Street in Cleveland.

At the time of the shooting, the postal worker told police that a man accused the mail carrier of striking the side view mirror of his vehicle with the postal carrier van. The shooter then went to his car, grabbed a gun and started shooting at the worker.

The worker was injured with a gunshot wound and was transported to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, where his condition is unknown.

Cleveland Police said a witness heard three to four gunshots and saw the postal worker on the ground.

According to the police report, the mail carrier said this was not his usual route and that he was filling in.

Anyone with information in regards to the shooting is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say “law enforcement” as a prompt.

Tipsters can refer to this case as No. 3388476. All information provided is confidential.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.