USS Cleveland sails into namesake city ahead of historic commissioning ceremony in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Under beautiful skies over Lake Erie, the USS Cleveland (LCS-31) sailed into the city whose name it carries Saturday, greeted by crowds lining Northeast Ohio’s shoreline waving American flags.

Families gathered at beaches and parks from Vermilion to Cleveland for the “Welcome Color Guard,” hoping to catch a glimpse of the Navy ship as it made its way to the Port of Cleveland.

People watched from locations including Edgewater Park, Huntington Reservation, Veterans Memorial Park, and Lakeview Park as the ship passed by.

When the vessel finally appeared on the water, cheers erupted from the shoreline.

For many Northeast Ohio families, the moment felt deeply personal.

The USS Cleveland sailed into port carrying not just sailors, but a legacy.

The ship is the fourth Navy vessel to bear Cleveland’s name, continuing a long connection between the city and the U.S. Navy.

Next week, the ship will officially enter active service during a historic commissioning ceremony.

A commissioning ceremony is a long-standing naval tradition that formally places a ship into active duty and recognizes that the vessel and crew are ready to serve.

Organizers say this will mark the first time in the 250-year history of the United States that a Navy warship has been commissioned in the state of Ohio.

While the USS Cleveland is based at Naval Station Mayport, Saturday marked a rare opportunity for the ship to visit the city it represents.

This week's events are set up to welcome the ship up to its commissioning.

Commissioning Week events

Community Day Sunday, May 10, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. North Coast Yard

Residents can meet sailors from the USS Cleveland, learn more about the ship and kick off commissioning week during a free, family-friendly event.

Ship tours

Sunday, May 10 through Wednesday, May 13, North Coast Yard

A limited number of public tours will allow visitors to step aboard the USS Cleveland. Organizers say registration details and security requirements will be released separately.

Commissioning Ceremony

Saturday, May 16, 10 a.m. North Coast Yard

The ceremony will officially place the USS Cleveland into active service and cap off years of planning and support from local leaders, veterans and Navy officials.

Organizers say the ceremony will honor the ship’s crew, celebrate Cleveland and mark a historic first for Ohio.

