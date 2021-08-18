WATCH: USS Cod en route from Pennsylvania, expected to return to Cleveland this evening

CLEVELAND — After more than two months away from its harbor in Cleveland, the USS Cod will return to its homeport following restoration work in Erie, Pennsylvania. AirTracker 5 will be following the submarine's arrival in Cleveland, which is currently expected to happen between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m, weather permitting.

The ship left Cleveland in early June for the first time in nearly 60 years to undergo maintenance at the Donjon Drydock.

There, it had hull work done that included sandblasting and a new hull coating. The USS Cod also had its torpedo tubes refurbished and work done on the ballast tank plating. The last time the ship left Cleveland was to head to drydock in Lorain in 1963.

The ship left the drydock on Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. The trip was expected to take around 13 hours for it to be towed back to its home, but representatives for the ship said they are making good time, and may be back in Cleveland as soon as 5:30m p.m.

During its service, the USS Cod sank more than twelve enemy ships and was awarded seven battle stars before being moored in Cleveland in 1959.

Once back in Cleveland, the ship will reopen to tours. A homecoming ceremony is scheduled for this Sunday at 1 p.m.

