USS Cod returning home to Cleveland Wednesday

CLEVELAND — After more than two months away from her harbor in Cleveland, the USS Cod will return to her home port following restoration work in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The ship left Cleveland in early June for the first time in nearly 60 years to undergo maintenance at the Donjon Drydock.

USS Cod submarine departs Cleveland for first time in 58 years

There, she had hull work done that included sandblasting and a new hull coating. She also had her torpedo tubes refurbished and work done on the ballast tank plating. The last time she left Cleveland was to head to drydock in Lorain in 1963.

She will leave the drydock on Wednesday morning. It will take around 13 hours for her to be towed back to her home.

During her service, the USS Cod sank more than twelve enemy ships and was awarded seven battle stars before being moored in Cleveland in 1959.

Once back in Cleveland, the ship will reopen to tours. A homecoming ceremony is scheduled for this Sunday at 1 p.m.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.