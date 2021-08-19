USS Cod homecoming rescheduled due to road closures related to Brown's game Sunday

CLEVELAND — The homecoming for the USS Cod has been rescheduled due to “massive road closures,” according to the president of the USS Cod Submarine Memorial Paul Farace.

Farace cited road closures in North Coast Harbor as a result of Sunday’s Brown’s game for the rescheduling.

The USS Cod homecoming has been rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m.

"We can fight enemies under the sea but we can't fight the gridlock of an NFL game, " said Cod president Paul Farace.

The USS Cod has been in Erie, Pennsylvania for the past two months undergoing hull repairs.

