CLEVELAND — According to the Cleveland Division of Fire, firefighters responded to a vacant house fire possibly started by children who threw fireworks into a home on Cleveland’s East Side on the Fourth of July.

Firefighters from the 2nd Battalion responded to a vacant home on East 71st Street, just north of Fleet Avenue.

The Cleveland Division of Fire said there were reports of kids throwing fireworks in the house.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Vacant House Fire on E.71 north of Fleet in 2nd Battalion. Well involved with exposure house. No injuries. Reports of kids throwing fireworks into house. Cause under investigation. #CLEFIRE4th pic.twitter.com/A6mInlZkVy — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) July 5, 2022

Pictures shared from the department’s Twitter account showed remnants of fireworks in the grass and a charred front porch.

The Cleveland Division of Fire. Vacant house fire on East 71st Street in Cleveland.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

