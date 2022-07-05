Watch Now
Vacant house goes up in flames after reports of kids throwing fireworks into home

The Cleveland Division of Fire.
Vacant house fire on East 71st Street in Cleveland.
Posted at 9:04 AM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 09:04:09-04

CLEVELAND — According to the Cleveland Division of Fire, firefighters responded to a vacant house fire possibly started by children who threw fireworks into a home on Cleveland’s East Side on the Fourth of July.

Firefighters from the 2nd Battalion responded to a vacant home on East 71st Street, just north of Fleet Avenue.

The Cleveland Division of Fire said there were reports of kids throwing fireworks in the house.

Pictures shared from the department’s Twitter account showed remnants of fireworks in the grass and a charred front porch.

Vacant house fire on East 71st Street in Cleveland.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

