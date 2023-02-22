Vehicle crashes into side of Cleveland apartment building — again

CLEVELAND — According to a witness and a News 5 photographer at the scene, an SUV lost control and crashed into an apartment building on East 59th Street in Cleveland on Wednesday morning, nearly three years after a vehicle crashed into almost the exact same spot.

A witness saw the vehicle traveling west on Superior Avenue at a high rate of speed when it went over a dip in the road and lost control near East 61st Street and crashed into the brick wall of an apartment complex on East 59th Street.

News 5 photographer Mike Vielhaber, who filmed the scene of the crash Wednesday morning, recalled that he shot a crash into the same building, one window over, back on Oct. 9, 2020.

I can't believe I shot another car hit this building on Superior at East 59th. The road is straight. Witness told me the SUV was speeding westbound and lost control. They went through 2 vacant lots before ending up inside. No injuries that I could see. pic.twitter.com/AshV8vuDz1 — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) February 22, 2023

In the 2020 incident, the driver fled from the scene of that crash, and while firefighters worked to remove the car from the building, another car driving past the scene hit the side of a fire truck parked on the street and then fled the area.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported either time.

