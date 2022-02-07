Verdict reached in trial of Cleveland police officer accused of raping two women

CLEVELAND — A verdict has been reached in the case against a Cleveland police officer accused of rape in two separate incidents.

Matthew Piter, 28, was indicted on three counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition.

One of the incidents allegedly happened in May 2017 and the second one allegedly happened on Oct. 24, 2019 involving a woman he met on Tinder.

