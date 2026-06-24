Veterans Memorial Bridge and subway tour happening this weekend

Did you know that Cleveland once had a subway system?

On Saturday, Cuyahoga County officials are opening up the Veterans Memorial Bridge subway for tours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Once the largest double-deck concrete bridge at the time of its completion in 1918, the Veterans Memorial Bridge continues to stand front and center among Cleveland's architectural wonders.

Streetcars, tunnels and the four original tracks still stand as they were in 1917 when it opened to the public on Christmas Day. The subway contained six stations, four restrooms and pedestrian tunnels—serving as a major hub for commuter transportation until the discontinuation of streetcar service on Jan. 24, 1954.

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Cleveland's Veterans Memorial Bridge to open Saturday for tours

The bridge was also listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976.

This free self-guided tour gives curious Clevelanders a chance to step back in time when the original streetcar station was a part of everyday life. Visitors will also get views of Lake Erie, the Flats and downtown Cleveland that are only available once a year from the bridge.

Admission is free, but visitors must sign a waiver to explore the lower level where the subway is. Visitors under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Well-behaved dogs on leashes are also allowed.

The entrance is located. at 1007 W. Superior Ave. CLICK HERE for more information.

RELATED: Just how close was Cleveland to getting an underground subway? Revisiting the voter-approved 1950's plan