VIDEO: Treehouse Irish Pub's camera shows snowmobiles cruising through Tremont

CLEVELAND — It’s not a snowstorm in Cleveland until someone breaks out the snowmobile, and that’s exactly what happened in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.

Treehouse, an Irish pub in the heart of Tremont, captured two people cruising around the snowy streets on snowmobiles.

Thursday wasn’t the first time we saw a snowmobile sighting. During the first major snowstorm of the season on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Amy Ziemak captured a video of a person snowmobiling over piles of snow along Euclid Avenue near The Arcade.

RELATED: Snowmobile flying down Euclid Ave. symbolizes how ridiculous this snowstorm has been

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.