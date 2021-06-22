Vote for your favorite 'From Garage to Glory' finalist

CLEVELAND — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Cleveland Cavaliers announced three finalists for their "From Garage to Glory" contest and are now inviting the nation to decide the winner, according to a press release Tuesday.

“From Garage to Glory” is a nationwide talent search launched in April. The three finalists are Sarah Faith, Recess and Uptight Sugar, according to the contest’s website. The submission period of the contest called for musicians to submit an original song and the story behind its inspiration.

The winning band or musician will receive a $10,000 award and the chance to perform live at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Fest. The three finalists were determined based on artistry, originality and the ability to inspire through music, the release said.

You can listen to the finalists’ entries and vote for your favorite through July 16. By voting, you’ll also be entered to win $1,000.

The winning “From Garage to Glory” entrant will be announced in mid-August before performing live on stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Fest in Cleveland on October 28.

To learn more about the contest and how to cast your vote, visit FromGarageToGlory.com .

