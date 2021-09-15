Voters advance Cleveland City Council candidates to November general election

CLEVELAND — Tuesday, Cleveland voters decided who advanced to the general election for 10 of the city’s wards. While many of the races had multiple opponents squaring off, only two from each race went on to the November ballot.

Out of the 10 wards on the ballot, eight of them had incumbents in the race. The incumbents claimed the most votes in every race, except for Ward 4 which was previously held by Councilman Ken Johnson who can no longer hold office. Johnson was found guilty of federal corruption charges in late July. Despite that, he remained on the ballot and came in fifth place.

Here is a look at who advances to the November election from each ward.

Cleveland Ward 1

Advances to November: Joe Jones—Incumbent

Advances to November: Kimberly F. Brown

Cleveland Ward 2

Advances to November: Kevin L. Bishop—Incumbent

Advances to November: Monique Moore

Cleveland Ward 3

Advances to November: Kerry McCormack—Incumbent

Advances to November: Ayat Amin

Cleveland Ward 4

Advances to November: Deborah Gray

Advances to November: Erick B. Walker

Cleveland Ward 5

Advances to November: Delores Gray—Incumbent

Advances to November: Richard A. Star

Cleveland Ward 7

Advances to November: Stephanie Howse

Advances to November: TJ Dow

Ward 7 was up for grabs to replace Basheer Jones, who came in fifth in his bid for Cleveland mayor.

Cleveland Ward 8

Advances to November: Michael D. Polensek—Incumbent

Advances to November: Aisia A. Jones

Cleveland Ward 11

Advances to November: Brian Mooney—Incumbent

Advances to November: Michael Hardy

Cleveland Ward 12

Advances to November: Anthony Brancatelli— Incumbent

Advances to November: Rebecca Maurer

Cleveland Ward 17

Advances to November: Charles Slife—Incumbent

Advances to November: Mary Kathleen O'Malley

You can check all of the Sept. 14 primary unofficial results, here .

