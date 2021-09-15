Voters advance Cleveland City Council candidates to November general election

CLEVELAND — Tuesday, Cleveland voters decided who advanced to the general election for 10 of the city’s wards. While many of the races had multiple opponents squaring off, only two from each race went on to the November ballot.
Out of the 10 wards on the ballot, eight of them had incumbents in the race. The incumbents claimed the most votes in every race, except for Ward 4 which was previously held by Councilman Ken Johnson who can no longer hold office. Johnson was found guilty of federal corruption charges in late July. Despite that, he remained on the ballot and came in fifth place.
Here is a look at who advances to the November election from each ward.
Cleveland Ward 1
Advances to November: Joe Jones—Incumbent
Advances to November: Kimberly F. Brown
Cleveland Ward 2
Advances to November: Kevin L. Bishop—Incumbent
Advances to November: Monique Moore
Cleveland Ward 3
Advances to November: Kerry McCormack—Incumbent
Advances to November: Ayat Amin
Cleveland Ward 4
Advances to November: Deborah Gray
Advances to November: Erick B. Walker
Cleveland Ward 5
Advances to November: Delores Gray—Incumbent
Advances to November: Richard A. Star
Cleveland Ward 7
Advances to November: Stephanie Howse
Advances to November: TJ Dow
Ward 7 was up for grabs to replace Basheer Jones, who came in fifth in his bid for Cleveland mayor.
Cleveland Ward 8
Advances to November: Michael D. Polensek—Incumbent
Advances to November: Aisia A. Jones
Cleveland Ward 11
Advances to November: Brian Mooney—Incumbent
Advances to November: Michael Hardy
Cleveland Ward 12
Advances to November: Anthony Brancatelli— Incumbent
Advances to November: Rebecca Maurer
Cleveland Ward 17
Advances to November: Charles Slife—Incumbent
Advances to November: Mary Kathleen O'Malley
You can check all of the Sept. 14 primary unofficial results, here.
