Want to go to Montreal? Now you can fly there directly

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Hopkins Airport has announced a new route to Montreal. Starting in May 2026, Air Canada will fly there daily.

“We are excited to welcome this new service to Montreal, further expanding the international travel options available to Northeast Ohio,” said Bryant L. Francis, C.M., Director of Port Control. “This service is a great compliment to Air Canada’s existing daily nonstop flights to Toronto.”

The flight will depart Cleveland at 2:45 p.m. and arrive in Montreal at 4:23 p.m.

The Montreal departure leaves at 4:30 p.m. and arrives in Cleveland at 6:11 p.m.

Montreal is the latest international flight out of Cleveland, joining Cancun, Punta Cana, Dublin and Toronto.

