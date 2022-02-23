Water main break floods portion of East 55th Street in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A water main break has caused some flooding issues on East 55th Street in Cleveland Wednesday.

The water is coming up in three different spots on East 55th Street at Lake Court.

News 5 Cleveland. Water main break on East 55th Street.

Both the north and south shoulder lanes are flooded.

Motorists should use caution while driving near the water main break.

