A water main break happened in Cleveland's South Collinwood neighborhood Sunday night.

News 5 crews were on the scene at the intersection of Nottingham Road and St. Clair Avenue, capturing water flowing on the street.

The Cleveland Fire Department confirmed they initially responded to the area on reports of downed wires and found the main break while on scene.

News 5 crews could see a pole that caught fire.

News 5 Cleveland

As of 10:35 p.m., residents in the area are without power. Restoration times are estimated for 2:30 a.m.

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Water main break in Cleveland's South Collinwood neighborhood

Cleveland Water and Cleveland Police were also spotted at the scene, working to get it under control.

News 5 has reached out to FirstEnergy and is awaiting a response.

We will update with more information.