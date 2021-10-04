West Side Market, run by City of Cleveland, blocks Kate's Fish on Twitter after vendor's calls for change

CLEVELAND — For some time, vendors at Cleveland's West Side Market have complained about numerous issues that have gone unaddressed by the City of Cleveland, which runs the market, but perhaps none as fervently as Kate's Fish.

In the latest from the ongoing feud between the seafood vendor and WSM, the market's Twitter account blocked Kate's Fish, preventing the vendor from interacting with or seeing the market's social feed.

Kate’s Fish has been vocal about issues at WSM before, from conditions described as “unsafe” after an employee was shocked by defective wires to frustrations about increased rent and market hours.

On Saturday, WSM posted an image of the market with the text "It’s a beautiful day in Cleveland . Come shop the Market today until 5pm and stay and play in our neighborhood!" to which Kate's Fish responded:

You gotta be kidding me https://t.co/C5GtMNpoP3 — Kate's Fish (@KatesFish) October 3, 2021

The next day, Kate's Fish took to Twitter again to show that WSM had blocked them.

The WSM doesn’t support or champion it’s vendors, it doesn’t recognize or celebrate success. We are on our own, truly. I can’t wait to help the new administration transition this public market out of the dark ages. #CLECantWait #trustyourfishmonger pic.twitter.com/t7KloBPwlv — Kate's Fish (@KatesFish) October 4, 2021

"The WSM doesn’t support or champion it’s vendors, it doesn’t recognize or celebrate success. We are on our own, truly. I can’t wait to help the new administration transition this public market out of the dark ages," Kate's Fish wrote.

With a new mayor soon to take office after Frank Jackson's departure, Kate's Fish is hopeful for change from city official's handling of the market.

"We will turn the WSM around, raise money to fix the infrastructure, and creat an environment that is conducive to helping small businesses thrive. We will attract new tenants and get back to being at full occupancy. We will promote investment, offer multi-year leases," Kate's Fish wrote on Twitter.

The historic Cleveland market has faced numerous maintenance problems on top of vendor departures for the past few years, but the issues have persisted despite calls for change and announced plans for improvements that are still being waited on.

