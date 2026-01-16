Where's all the salt? Plow companies grappling with salt shortage as winter peaks

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some private snow removal companies across Northeast Ohio are struggling with a salt shortage just weeks into winter, forcing them to ration their limited supplies and get creative with the process.

The shortage stems from delays in salt mine production, combined with state and local agencies receiving priority distribution for public safety reasons, they say.

This leaves private contractors scrambling to help commercial clients and residential clients with reduced resources.

"They can only mine so much, and their stockpile only lasts so long. When they get short, they cut out the commercial vendors, which I'm one of, and they won't ship. Eventually it'll open up when the weather improves and the state gets caught up," said CJ Williams, co-owner of Salt World.

The timing is tough, as the area has already experienced multiple rounds of snow and storms despite winter just beginning.

Private contractors say they understand why state agencies like ODOT and municipal governments receive priority access to salt supplies, but the shortage is creating serious challenges for their businesses.

Tim Wendt, who has been plowing private parking lots and driveways for more than 30 years through THI Construction, said the rationing is forcing him to be strategic about salt application.

"When you're only allowed to get a ton at a time per snow event, you have to use it sparingly. Just salt the entrances and exits to driveways, parking lots, handicap spots - stuff like that, places where you're gonna have issues," Wendt said.

The shortage is forcing some private companies to reduce the number of service calls they can accept.

For now, folks should be extra cautious when walking or driving in privately maintained areas, as these spaces may have slightly less salt coverage than in years past.

The shortage is expected to continue until mine production increases and weather conditions improve in the near future.

With the temperatures being as cold as they are, salt isn't as effective.