Who will patrol Little Italy? Community debates funding proposal over policing, neighborhood services

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Community leaders in Cleveland’s historic Little Italy neighborhood are working to secure the future of supplemental police services as their current agreement with the University Circle Police Department is set to expire at the end of 2026.

It's no secret that Little Italy, known for its restaurants, art galleries, and tight-knit community, is one of Cleveland’s most popular destinations for residents and tourists.

Now, leaders there are weighing how to maintain the neighborhood’s character, cleanliness, and safety, while addressing upcoming funding challenges and changes.

The current agreement allowing University Circle Police officers to patrol Little Italy is scheduled to expire at the end of 2026.

For nearly five years, those services have been provided at no additional cost to neighborhood residents through a partnership funded by University Circle institutions.

To continue those supplemental patrols, Little Italy leaders are proposing to create a Special Improvement District (SID).

Under the proposed "SID," property owners would pay an additional assessment to help fund services such as supplemental policing, snow removal, and street cleaning.

“We’ve done a good job energizing the street—with all the businesses, new development,” said Ray Kristosik, executive director of the Little Italy Redevelopment Corporation. “We’ve created a safe environment.”

Kristosik estimates a homeowner with a property valued at $300,000 would pay roughly $390 annually under the proposed assessment.

“If you don’t feel safe, you don’t want to be a part of the community,” Kristosik said.

According to Kristosik, at least 60% of home and property owners must approve the plan before it can move forward.

If the SID is not approved, Cleveland Police would become the primary agency responsible for patrols and responses in the neighborhood.

Kristosik says CPD currently responds to major crimes in the area, but University Circle PD has handled all other issues, including parking, nuisance problems and traffic control.

“It gives us another layer of protection,” Kristosik said. “It gives us another layer of responsibility, time or response needs.”

Not everyone supports the proposal.

Longtime Little Italy resident Carmen Armenti says residents already pay taxes for police services (Cleveland Police) and should not face additional assessments.

“I think it’s taxation without representation,” Armenti said. “We are already paying the Cleveland Police to patrol this area.”

Armenti also says the financial impact on residents on fixed incomes could be very challenging in the long term.

“For a lot of people, it’s going to be a big strain on them,” Armenti said.

The debate comes as Little Italy continues to attract new investment and visitors.

Real estate developer Niv Levi, who is considering purchasing property in the neighborhood, said Little Italy’s unique atmosphere is part of its appeal.

“It has a lot of charm. Everything is walkable. You can go downstairs and have a coffee,” Levi said.

News 5 reached out to both Cleveland Police and University Circle Police for comment regarding this situation.

In a statement to News 5 Cleveland, a spokesperson for Cleveland Police said, "The Division of Police will continue to provide service to all within the boundaries of our city. Should a change occur with the MOU, we can assess any adjustment needed and modify as necessary."

University Circle Police Chief Thomas Wetzel released the following statement:

"In 2022, Cleveland City Council approved a 4-year MOU to expand University Circle Police Department’s jurisdiction into Little Italy. These services were paid for by voluntary contributions from Circle institutions. In 2025, a formal University Circle special improvement district was formed, and the legal structure prohibits the use of these funds outside of the University Circle district. To bridge the gap until the MOU’s expiration, University Circle Inc. paid for Little Italy’s services out of its own operating budget.

The current agreement is scheduled to expire at the end of 2026. The future of the UCPD in Little Italy is a decision for the Little Italy community and its property owners. We respect that process and the community’s role in determining their best path forward."

In the meantime, Kristosik says they are actively gathering petitions and seeking support for the proposed Special Improvement District.

If approved, they hope the new funding model will be in place by 2027, ensuring supplemental services from University Circle Police will continue in Little Italy.

If it fails, Cleveland Police will take over patrols.

News 5 will continue to Follow-Through on this ongoing situation and will let you know what happens next.